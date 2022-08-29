Maitland Pickers skipper Alex Langbridge took a moment to play enthusiastic spectator as Maitland second-rower Pat Mata'utia delivered what will no doubt be hit of the season on Scorpion forward Bobby Treacy.
Just minutes into the second half Treacy was returning the ball from Maitland's kick off after Scorpions centre Royce Geoffrey had run 80 metres to score a try against the flow of play.
The impact of the hit could be heard from the stand and the Maitland crowd erupted in a roar of approval as the ball was dislodged.
The roar went to another level in the next play as Will Nieuwhenuise scored out wide from a scrum packed after Treacy dropped the ball.
"That was brilliant. You work hard for those moments and I really enjoyed all of those big moments in the game and after the game celebrating with the boys it's outstanding," Langbridge said after the match.
"It was a tremendous reaction to what potentially could have been a game changing moment.
"We spoke about it behind the try line that we had to win the momentum back. Credit to the big boys they are hard nuts and they got the job done for us, you've got to love them.
"Definitely hit of the year and to Bobby's credit he didn't shirk away from it. It was two hard big boys going at it, I'm sure the crowd loved watching it and I loved watching it, but I'm glad I wasn't involved."
Langbridge said it was one of the Pickers strongest performances of the season.
"We have performed well in patches all year and finally we were able to put together an 80 minute performance, which was outstanding and it's happening at the right time of the year," he said.
"It's just nice to finish some of those tries. At points this year we've made those line breaks, but not finished them because people haven't been pushing.
The try of the day was a break by Lamby (Brock Lamb) who passed to Toa (Faitotoa Faitotoa) who flicked it to Pete Wilson. It's good footy and people getting on the ball and around it and reacting to play.
"These are great moments, but they mean bugger all if you don't win the grand final."
Langbridge said he was sure Maitland would not fall into the trap of over or under-preparing for the grand final in two weeks time when they will meet either Cessnock or Macquarie after the Goannas defeated Central Newcastle 22-16 in the minor semin-final on Sunday.
"We're lucky we've got (physical trainer) Ollie (Moody) and (coach) Matt (Lantry) who will get a good balance there, but we still have to work hard.
"Macquarie had injuries in the game and they will be better or whoever we face will be tough opposition in the grand final."
Langbridge was full of praise for the performance by Lamb who clocked up a personal tally of 22 points.
"It was probably close to his best game with the Pickers since he's been back," Langbridge said.
The skipper was also delighted in Reid Alchin's addition to the squad this season.
"It's been great having Reid join us. He tackles hard, and runs the ball hard. He has been a brilliant addition to our team this year.
"I'm so glad I don't have to tackle either of them or for that matter any of our forwards."
The Maitland Pickers under-19s finals run continues with the team beating South Newcastle 28-16 at Townson Oval on Sunday. They face Lakes United who lost 18-19 by a last play field goal to Western Suburbs in the major semi-final on Saturday.
The Pickers A-grade Ladies League Tag team suffered their first loss of the season going down 14-8 to Central in Sunday's major semi-final at the Lakeside Sporting Complex.
They will use their second chance and play University in the preliminary final next week for the second spot in the grand final.
