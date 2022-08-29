The Maitland Mercury
Pickers skipper Alex Langbridge takes moment to savour big hit and rewards for hard work

By Michael Hartshorn
Updated August 29 2022 - 9:38pm, first published 2:00am
Cessnock's Bobby Treacy loses the ball after being turned around to face his own line by the impact of a hit by Maitland's Pat Mata'utia. Picture by Smart Artist.

Maitland Pickers skipper Alex Langbridge took a moment to play enthusiastic spectator as Maitland second-rower Pat Mata'utia delivered what will no doubt be hit of the season on Scorpion forward Bobby Treacy.

