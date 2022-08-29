Tomorrow's forecast a balmy 24 but don't get the Speedos out just yet

Maitland is about to get its first taste of Spring with the mercury set to climb to 24 degrees on Tuesday.
But the balmy conditions won't last for long with rain and wind set to dominate weather conditions for the next few days and into the first week of Spring.
According to the Bureau of Meteorology, the remainder of Monday will be partly cloudy with light winds and a slight (30 per cent) chance of showers leading into Monday evening.
Daytime temperatures are expected to reach between 18 and 22 degrees.
On Tuesday, expect partly cloudy skies and a 50 per cent chance of showers, with daytime temperatures forecast to reach 24 degrees.
There is a chance of a thunderstorm and northwesterly winds will reach 15 to 25 km/h.
A mostly sunny day is expected in Maitland on Wednesday with a slight (20 per cent) chance of rain and a chance of morning fog.
Light southerly winds will reach 15 to 20 km/h during the afternoon before turning light Wednesday evening. Daytime temperatures are forecast to reach 21 degrees.
Cloud and light winds with a slight (30 per cent) chance of rain and a top of 22 degrees is forecast for Maitland on Thursday, the first day of Spring.
Thursday's daytime temperature is tipped to max out at 22 degrees.
A glimpse into the weekend shows an 80 per cent chance of showers with three to 10 millimetres of rain forecast.
A top of 22 degrees is forecast for Friday.
Conditions could change on Saturday with a 70 per cent chance of showers and a daytime top of 18 degrees is likely.
The wet conditions should ease for Sunday which is forecast to have a top of 19 degrees.
