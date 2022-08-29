The Maitland Mercury
Tomorrow's forecast a balmy 24 but don't get the Speedos out just yet

By Laura Rumbel
Updated August 29 2022 - 5:10am, first published 4:27am
SPRING SPLASH: Noah Saunte with family dog Milla enjoying a first day of Spring lockdown splash in the Hunter River on September 1 last year. PHOTO: Marina Neil.

Maitland is about to get its first taste of Spring with the mercury set to climb to 24 degrees on Tuesday.

