Maitland's St John Ambulance division can now be in two places at once thanks to a new operational vehicle.
This is the Maitland division's second vehicle, and will let them provide first aid at more community events, incidents and natural disasters.
Advertisement
The new $45,000 vehicle, and a new $14,000 stretcher, were funded by NSW Government Community Building Partnership grants.
Superintendant at Maitland division Jim Klumpp said the new vehicle means St John will be able to help the community even more.
"It means we can get to more events and we can help the community a lot more," he said.
"We had Aroma Festival here in Maitland, we had two other events to get to, we had to get equipment there and staff there, so this will enable us to get there with proper equipment on time.
"We don't want to leave the community with no first aid."
St John Maitland's other vehicle is a 1994 Toyota Land Cruiser, which up until now was the only one they had.
In the news:
The Maitland division has used it recently to get to fires and floods in Lismore and Maitland, and this new vehicle will help them attend to more of these emergencies.
Every St John vehicle is fitted with a defibrillator, a first aid kit and an oxygen kit.
The new Stryker stretcher is the same as NSW Ambulance use, and was funded by a community building partnership grant from a couple of years ago, but took a while to get here from America.
Member for Maitland Jenny Aitchison said St John do an amazing job.
"They were fabulous during the floods, I was with Jim over at Gillieston and I think they stayed most of the week, so that was really important," she said.
"It's just good to be able to get them to have that capacity to get to and from jobs quickly and efficiently.
"I've even used them myself at Maitland Show a few years ago."
Advertisement
Every electorate is given access to $400,000 for the NSW Government Community Building Partnership Grants, and this year 19 local community groups were successful.
"It's really good for community groups to keep an eye out for grants that are around," Ms Aitchison said.
"They should always keep an eye out on our website and Facebook page if they want to know more information about them."
St John Maitland have about 16 volunteers, but Mr Klumpp would like to see that number grow to 20.
To find out more about joining the St John Maitland division or cadets, visit www.stjohnnsw.com.au/apply or email maitland_division@stjohnnsw.com.au.
Advertisement
Chloe Coleman is a journalist at the Maitland Mercury. She has been with The Mercury since 2021. Contact her on chloe.coleman@maitlandmercury.com.au.
Chloe Coleman is a journalist at the Maitland Mercury. She has been with The Mercury since 2021. Contact her on chloe.coleman@maitlandmercury.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.