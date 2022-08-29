The Maitland Mercury
Home/Community
Watch

St John Ambulance Maitland receive new vehicle and stretcher from state grants

Chloe Coleman
By Chloe Coleman
Updated August 29 2022 - 5:42am, first published 5:41am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Member for Maitland Jenny Aitchison, left, with Superintendant at St John Ambulance Maitland division Jim Klumpp at Maitland Park on Monday, August 29. Picture by Chloe Coleman.

Maitland's St John Ambulance division can now be in two places at once thanks to a new operational vehicle.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chloe Coleman

Chloe Coleman

Journalist

Chloe Coleman is a journalist at the Maitland Mercury. She has been with The Mercury since 2021. Contact her on chloe.coleman@maitlandmercury.com.au.

Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.