McDonald Jones Stadium to host funeral for Tony Townsend

Updated August 29 2022 - 6:34am, first published 6:30am
Chief Inspector Tony Townsend will be farewelled on Thursday

FOUNDATION Newcastle Knights player and highly respected Hunter policeman Tony Townsend will be farewelled on Thursday.

