McDonald Jones Stadium to host funeral for Tony Townsend

FOUNDATION Newcastle Knights player and highly respected Hunter policeman Tony Townsend will be farewelled on Thursday.
The full police funeral at McDonald Jones Stadium will celebrate the life of Chief Inspector Townsend, affectionately known by fellow officers as TT, who died at his home on August 23.
Advertisement
The funeral, which is open to the public, will start at 10am. NSW Deputy Police Commissioner Mal Lanyon and other members of the police executive will attend.
A Dungog boy, he joined the NSW Police Force in 1983. He was working as a duty officer in Raymond Terrace at the time of his death.
"I think he just encapsulated the core values of what being a police officer is," he said.
In other news:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.