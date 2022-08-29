A 25-year-old man was refused bail in Maitland Local Court following an alleged assault at Rutherford on Sunday night.
At about 9.30pm on Sunday, August 28, emergency services responded to reports of an assault at a service station along the New England Highway, Rutherford.
NSW Ambulance paramedics treated a 25-year-old man at the scene, and he was taken to hospital in a serious but stable condition.
Officers from Port Stephens-Hunter Police District commenced an investigation where a man, also 25-years-old, was arrested a short time later at a unit in Compton Street.
He was taken to Raymond Terrace Police Station and charged with cause grievous bodily harm to person with intent.
The man was refused bail and appeared at Maitland Local Court on Monday, August 29, where he was formally refused bail.
Chloe Coleman is a journalist at the Maitland Mercury. She has been with The Mercury since 2021. Contact her on chloe.coleman@maitlandmercury.com.au.
