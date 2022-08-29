St George Maitland branch is moving

St George has sent letters to its Maitland customers advising of changes to the High Street, Maitland branch's location.
The Maitland branch will be moving in with the Westpac Maitland branch to a shared space.
"Both our branches will be available in the one location meaning we can continue to serve the community and help you with your banking," the letter said.
St George Maitland branch will remain open until 1pm Friday, September 30 and the new Maitland branch, at 420 High Street, Maitland, will open from 9.30am on Wednesday, October 5.
St George advised in the letter that account details, including BSB and account numbers, will remain the same.
If customers have a relationship manager this arrangement will also remain the same.
An ATM will be available for withdrawals, deposit notes and account balances only.
Cheque deposits and other services can be made in branch.
For more information customers can visit stgeorge.com.au/register
