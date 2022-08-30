The Maitland Mercury
Home/Community

East Maitland Rotary Club championing a new mural near Victoria Street Station

Chloe Coleman
By Chloe Coleman
Updated August 30 2022 - 9:59pm, first published 1:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The two mural designs by UP&UP, out for community voting which closes on Friday. Picture supplied.

The Rotary Club of East Maitland is having a mural painted near Victoria Street Station, and is calling on the community to vote for their favourite.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chloe Coleman

Chloe Coleman

Journalist

Chloe Coleman is a journalist at the Maitland Mercury. She has been with The Mercury since 2021. Contact her on chloe.coleman@maitlandmercury.com.au.

Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.