The Rotary Club of East Maitland is having a mural painted near Victoria Street Station, and is calling on the community to vote for their favourite.
The area is somewhere the rotary club has had to return to multiple times to clean up graffiti, so they have decided to put something beautiful there instead.
The designs, by Newcastle-based arts and youth organisation UP&UP, represent the Maitland area and feature the Hunter river, native plants and vegetation, Victoria Street Station, eagles and the Wonnarua greeting anigunya/animanya.
Coordinator of the project at East Maitland Rotary Club Glenda Briggs said the club wanted to have a mural that young people could relate to.
"And to have people feel happier and safe, and lots of residents around the area have also talked to us about not liking the tags," she said.
"We also wanted to do something that would improve that area and recognise the long history of our region going back to the Wonnarua nation."
East Maitland Rotary Club received a NSW Community Building Partnership grant for the mural.
Painting will start in September, weather permitting, and the rotary club hopes to have an official launch BBQ in October.
The rotary club are calling on the community to check out both designs and react to their favourite on Facebook.
Voting closes on Friday, September 2.
Chloe Coleman is a journalist at the Maitland Mercury. She has been with The Mercury since 2021. Contact her on chloe.coleman@maitlandmercury.com.au.
