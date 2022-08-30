AFL Premiership Cup and Giants star Toby Greene in Maitland on Thursday

The AFL Premiership Cup, the holy grail for Aussie Rules fans is come to Maitland on Thursday with GWS Giants star Toby Greene accompanying it on the annual Toyota AFL Premiership Cup tour.
in a community extravaganza the Maitland Saints will host the premiership Cup at Max McMahon Oval from 4.30pm to 7.30pm, while Greene will be on hand from 4.30-5.30pm.
Saints sponsorship co-ordinator Steven Merchant said it was a once in a lifetime chance for fans to be photographed with the prized trophy, which is the actual cup which will be presented to the winning team after the 2022 AFL Grand Final at the MCG on Saturday, September 24.
Maitland is the third stop on a 21-day tour taking in NSW, Queelsand, the Northern Territory and regional Victoria.
The Saints were selected to host the cup because of the club's growing numbers particularly in junior ranks and their participation in the Toyota Good for Footy raffle.
Merchant said there had been a buzz among young and old AFL fans since it was announced Maitland was part of the tour.
"Head down from 4.30pm through until 7.30pm to get your picture with the official Toyota Premiership Cup, meet our special guest AFL great Toby Greene and grab yourself a sausage sizzle," Merchant said.
"Our canteen will be open for drinks, coffee and snacks during the entire event so grab yourself something sweet, and don't forget to purchase your Good for Footy raffle tickets.
"Get down and bring your mates for a kick with the footy or if you've ever been curious about trying AFL, Thursday afternoon will be the perfect time."
