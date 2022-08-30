The Maitland Mercury
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

AFL Premiership Cup and Giants star Toby Greene in Maitland on Thursday

By Michael Hartshorn
Updated August 30 2022 - 4:06am, first published 2:33am
Toyota Australia's Sean Hanely, four-time AFL premiership player Jordan Lewis and the AFL Kylie Rogers with the cup at the launch of this year's Toyota AFL Premiership Cup Tour. Picture by AFL Photos

The AFL Premiership Cup, the holy grail for Aussie Rules fans is come to Maitland on Thursday with GWS Giants star Toby Greene accompanying it on the annual Toyota AFL Premiership Cup tour.

