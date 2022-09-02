Historic sandstone blocks have been uncovered at the new hotel development site at 373 High Street, Maitland.
The site has been investigated by an archaeologist and reviewed by Heritage NSW, and a permit has been granted to developers the Panthera Group to continue work on Monday, September 5.
Maitland City Council group manager planning and sustainability Matt Prendergast said once council were aware of the blocks, it asked the developers to stop work.
"Council requested the applicant cease site preparations works until the historical value of the blocks was determined," he said.
"An archaeologist has visited the site and provided a report for Heritage NSW to review.
"A permit to continue excavation on the site has since been lodged with Heritage NSW."
Development manager at Panthera Group Tim McLachlan said the 373 High Street team has been working with a heritage archaeologist and Heritage NSW to get a s140 Excavation Permit.
"This was received on Monday, August 29 and allows investigative works to commence from Monday, September 5," he said.
"The construction team will work with the heritage archaeologist to fulfill the requirements of the permit.
"We don't expect any delays to the project as a result of this process."
In 2021, sandstone was unearthed nearby at the council administration building site which were originally from the cellar of the Royal Arch Inn.
Councillors supported a report to give the community an opportunity to learn about the history of the site.
Chloe Coleman is a journalist at the Maitland Mercury. She has been with The Mercury since 2021. Contact her on chloe.coleman@maitlandmercury.com.au.
