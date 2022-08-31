The Maitland Mercury
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Big grassfire season forecast for NSW

By Sam McKeith
Updated August 31 2022 - 4:57am, first published 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wet weather has boosted grass growth and ramped up the danger of fires across NSW this summer. (Dan Himbrechts/AAP PHOTOS)

NSW fire authorities warn the state could face a "big grassfire season" this summer on the back of significant grass growth fuelled by recent wet weather.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.