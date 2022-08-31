Griffins, Bears, Warriors, Bulls, Bulldogs and Goannas in junior league grand finals

Maitland district teams East Maitland Griffins, Thornton Beresfield Bears, Dungog Warriors and Morpeth Bulls as well Cessnock and Kurri Kurri will be represented in Hunter Junior Rugby League grand finals.
East Maitland has two teams through to grand finals with the Under-16 Div 3 beating Denman 26-10 and the Under-14 Div 4 team beating Cessnock in the semis. The Griffins Under-12 Div 3 and Under-13 Div 3 bowed out in the semis.
The Dungog Warriors have teams in the Under-12 Div 4 and Under-14 Div 3 grand finals and their combined Under-13 Div 4 team with Raymond Terrace was beaten in the semi-finals.
The Bears play Denman in the Under-12 Div 2 grand final, while their Under-14 Div 2 and Under-16 Div 3 teams bowed out in the semi-finals.
Morpeth's Under-13 Division 4 team play West Wallsend in the grand final, while their Under-15 Div 2 side was knocked out.
Kurri Kurri's Under-14 Division 1 and Under-17 Division 1 teams are through to grand finals. The 14s were minor premiers and beat Central Newcastle 60-0 in the semi-final, while the 17s beat Wests 18-0.
Cessnock are through to the Under-17 Div 2 and Under-14 Div 2 Tier 1 grand finals. Their Under-16 Div 1, Under-15 Div 3 and Under-12 Div 4 teams lost in the semis
West Maitland were unable to carry their success of having their Under-17 Division 2, Under-13 WT, Under-14 Div 2, Under-14 Div 4 and Under-15 WT make semi-finals into grand finals.
Under-12 Div 2: Thornton Beresfield v Denman at St John Oval Field 1, 10.15am.
Under-12 Div 4: Dungog v Dudley at St John Oval Field 1, 9.15am.
Under-13 Div 4: Morpeth v West Wallsend at Cardiff Oval No.2, 1.30pm.
Under-14 Div 1: Kurri Kurri v South Newcastle at Ford Oval, 9.30am.
Under-14 Div 2: Cessnock v Muswellbrook at Ford Oval, 10.30am
Under 14 Div 3: Dungog v Macquarie Scorpions at Ford Oval, 1.30pm
Under-14 Div 4: East Maitland v South Lakes/Wangi at Ford Oval,3pm.
Under-17 Div 1: Kurri Kurri v Lakes United at Cahill Oval, 1.30pm.
Under-17 Div 2: Cessnock v Lakes United at Cahill Oval, 3pm.
