Griffins, Bears, Warriors, Bulls, Bulldogs and Goannas in junior league grand finals

By Michael Hartshorn
Updated August 31 2022 - 6:46am, first published 4:02am
The Dungog Warriors under-12s were muddied heroes after beating Cessnock to make the Division 4 grand final against Dudley on Saturday. Picture supplied

Maitland district teams East Maitland Griffins, Thornton Beresfield Bears, Dungog Warriors and Morpeth Bulls as well Cessnock and Kurri Kurri will be represented in Hunter Junior Rugby League grand finals.

