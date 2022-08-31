Police are appealing for public assistance following a jewellery store robbery at East Maitland last month.
Just before 9.30am on Wednesday, July 6, officers attached to Port Stephens-Hunter Police District were called to Green Hills shopping centre, following reports of a robbery at a jewellery store.
On arrival, police were told a male approached the store and used a Toolpro multi tool emergency hammer to smash the glass of a jewellery cabinet, before fleeing the scene with three items worth approximately $107,000.
A crime scene was established, and initial inquiries were conducted by local police, before detectives attached to the State Crime Command's Robbery and Serious Crime Squad took carriage of the matter under Strike Force Malwood.
As the investigation continues, detectives have released CCTV and an image of a male who may be able to assist with their inquiries.
He is described as being of Caucasian appearance, about 167cm tall, wearing a black hooded jumper, black tracksuit pants, black balaclava, black gloves and white coloured Nike TN's.
It is believed he was travelling on a red coloured trail bike with "#51" sticker on the left side of the bike.
Anyone with information about the male or incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Ethan Hamilton started as a digital/ print journalist with the Newcastle Herald in 2021 after interning with ACM's Voice of Real Australia/ Forgotten River podcast. He is from a small town in the Upper Hunter and has lived in Newcastle since beginning university in 2017. Twitter: @ethanjham
