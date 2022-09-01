The Maitland Mercury
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

End of an era heralds new beginnings in Telarah

Laura Rumbel
By Laura Rumbel
Updated September 1 2022 - 6:30am, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Former Telarah Newsagency and Post Office owner Bruce Toghill pictured in front of the business which has now closed. File picture..

Telarah locals will notice a huge void in their community following the closure of Telarah Newsagency and Post Office - the end of an era after decades of operation.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Laura Rumbel

Laura Rumbel

Journalist

Laura Rumbel is a Journalist at the Maitland Mercury. She has been with The Mercury since 2022. Contact her on laura.rumbel@maitlandmercury.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.