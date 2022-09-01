End of an era heralds new beginnings in Telarah

Telarah locals will notice a huge void in their community following the closure of Telarah Newsagency and Post Office - the end of an era after decades of operation.
IGA in South Street Telarah will now house both entities as well as continuing to operate as the suburb's community grocer.
Bruce Toghill who has owned the newsagency for the past 10 years closed his doors for the final time this week.
Lottery machines and post office facilities shifted to its new location around the corner at the local IGA in South Street, late Monday afternoon.
"We thought it would be a good opportunity for people to come here and do a one stop shop. It will be good for the whole centre because it brings business to one place," said IGA Owner Raj Singh.
Customers will now be able to do their banking, pay their bills, buy their lottery tickets and buy their groceries all in the one shop.
IGA Telarah will undergo small upgrades to adjust to the new transition, including new signage to the outside and updated bench tops.
"It's going to take a few more weeks before everything is finished," said Mr Singh.
For Bruce and Raj, the decision to shift the newsagency into IGA had been in the works for sometime.
"It's been going on for over a year, what I wanted to do, what he wanted to do, and it finally went this year," said Bruce.
Similar to other local businesses, the effects of COVID-19 and the recent Maitland floods were a struggle for Bruce and his newsagency, but his customers stuck by him.
"It was the customers who kept me going. I had a lot of good customers," said Bruce.
Bruce took over the business in 2013, not knowing anything or anyone, but in that time he has formed friendships with some of his regulars who he now calls mates.
"Being here 10 years, seven days a week it's pretty hard. It's not a life, it's a business. But I knew it and I had a lot of fun doing it."
Walking away from a business that he dedicated his life to is a bittersweet feeling for Bruce, but he is excited for what's ahead.
"I'm at the age of retirement so I'm going to go and put my feet up at Fingal Bay and touch base with my family again."
It is unknown to Bruce what will become of the former newsagency building.
"It's a shame because this has been a shop for a long time."
Laura Rumbel is a Journalist at the Maitland Mercury. She has been with The Mercury since 2022. Contact her on laura.rumbel@maitlandmercury.com.au
