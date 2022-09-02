The Maitland Mercury
Maitland skipper Crowley says Magpies' attack can overcome Lambton in title decider

By Michael Hartshorn
Updated September 2 2022 - 3:03am, first published 2:30am
Maitland co-captain Braedyn Crowley races after the ball during the Magpies' 3-1 win against Edgeworth at Cooks Square Park last Saturday. Picture by Graham Sports and Nature Photography.

Maitland co-skipper Braedyn Crowley is confident the Magpies' attacking prowess can prevail and deliver the premiership trophy on Sunday against title rival Lambton Jaffas at Arthur Edden Oval.

