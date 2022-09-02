Maitland skipper Crowley says Magpies' attack can overcome Lambton in title decider

Maitland co-skipper Braedyn Crowley is confident the Magpies' attacking prowess can prevail and deliver the premiership trophy on Sunday against title rival Lambton Jaffas at Arthur Edden Oval.
Sunday's final game of the NPLM NNSW regular season is a battle between the best attack and best defence and the prize for the Magpies in the winner-takes-all contest is the 2022 premiership.
A draw will not suffice for either team with Broadmeadow Magic, who are equal on 38 points with Jaffas and one point behind Maitland, playing bottom side Lake Macquarie and ready to pounce and finish on top.
Co-captains Crowley (with 24 goals) and Jimmy Thompson (14) have formed the most formidable attacking force in the competition and it has been further enhanced with Maitland switching to a front four also featuring Flynn Goodman and Joey Melmouth.
"It's a massive game and obviously a game to win the premiership and get some silverware back to the club," Crowley said.
"This is what we play football for, we want to win the premiership and the grand final. All the hard work leads to these key moments.
"The boys are up for it and believe in each other."
Crowley said it was an intriguing battle between attack and defence, but he believed the Magpies' defence will hold strong and their attack can deliver a winning score.
"Their defence has been very good, but I still think we've got one of the best defences in the league. We've conceded a few times from just silly mistakes which happens in football.
"But the thing is we are so lethal in attack and we have boys all over the park that have so many assists. It's an all-round team performance when we're scoring goals."
Crowley said confidence and belief were going to be crucial in the outcome and Maitland was ready.
"We got here for a reason, we're one game away and sitting on top of the ladder and it's ours to win," he said.
"We are the type of team that will take pressure and thrive on it.
"We've got a lot of young boys and started to pick up some experienced players - if you've got a team full of confidence it's a very hard team to beat."
Key defender Ty Cousins will miss Sunday, but will be available for the finals.
