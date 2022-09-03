The Maitland Mercury
Families forced off the land after flood of 1955

By Chas Keys
September 3 2022 - 11:00pm
SANDBAGS FAILED: Sandbagging at McKimm's Corner, May 13, 1962. Picture supplied.

The levees built by the Bolwarra Embankment Committee and like groups throughout the Lower Hunter kept many floods at bay. The farmers of Bolwarra owed much to the leadership of men like Walter Worboys and Ray Vercoe, both of whom spent years on the committee's executive.

