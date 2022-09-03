Families forced off the land after flood of 1955

The 1955 flood threatened the commercial viability of the Flats, a vital supplier of food to Maitland, Newcastle, Sydney and elsewhere. Several farms lost houses and sheds along with crops and livestock. Some families were forced out of agriculture altogether while others took to living on higher ground and commuting to their holdings. The resident population of the flats was much reduced after 1955. Exhausted both emotionally and financially, the remaining farmers were ready for change. This was to usher in the Department of Public Works which spent years rebuilding the banks to higher standards. These upgraded levees, with their associated spillways, were built between the late 1950s and the 1970s.