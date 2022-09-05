James' impressive HSC project inspired by his late grandfather

All Saints College Maitland student James Killen has just completed a major HSC project that is particularly close to his heart.
The Year 12 student drew inspiration from his late grandfather David Killen, a boilermaker, for the project which has wowed his peers and metal work teacher Ken Jordan.
James' grandfather had done up trailers with James' father, Bruce Killen prior to his passing.
Following in their footsteps, the 18-year-old student from Thornton built an impressive box trailer for his HSC Industrial Technology Metals and Engineering major project.
With a love for camping and mountain biking, James is looking forward to putting his box trailer to good use.
"I'm pretty relieved that it's done but I'm excited that I'm going to be able to use it," said James.
Guided by his metal teacher Ken Jordan, James built the box trailer within three school terms, which worked out to be roughly one hour a day in-between his other HSC subjects.
"He's made everything. Every single component of that has been made by him," said Mr Jordan.
The HSC markers attended the Trade Centre at the St Peter's Maitland campus where the box trailer was being stored last Wednesday to examine and mark James' project.
Not only was James marked on the box trailer itself, but project management was a crucial competent of the marking criteria.
"It makes you feel chuffed as a teacher to have something like that come out of a trades centre. James is very talented at metal work and to have someone produce that, that's trade quality. I wish him well," said Ken.
Term four of the school year last year was when James first started his project which included the ordering of materials and drawing designs. The powder coating done by Hunter Powder and Paint at Rutherford was the finishing touch to the project.
"I'm really happy with how it turned out, deciding on what colour was the hardest decision," James said.
The impressive box trailer catching the eyes of many students who would now like to make their own trailer.
"The other students in year nine and 10 are all inspired by it. I'm going to have a shed full of them," mr Jordan said.
Alongside Industrial Technology, James is studying advanced English, studies in Catholic thought, physics and chemistry for his HSC. James having already completed the HSC exam for advanced mathematics in Year 11 and receiving a score of 90.
With a bright future ahead of him, James is interested in attending university next year to further his studies.
"I would like to do engineering at uni next year, probably mechanical engineering," he said.
Laura Rumbel is a journalist who has always called Maitland home. She has been with the Maitland Mercury since 2022, and is passionate about all areas of local news.
