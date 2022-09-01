Despite this year's significant rainfall and major flooding across the city, fire authorities are warning there is serious risk of grassfires as we head into the warmer months.
Consistent rain thanks to La Nina has meant less opportunities for fire authorities to carry out hazard reduction burns and this, combined with well-watered grass, has resulted in a lot of fuel on the ground across Maitland.
Advertisement
Duty Commander for Lower Hunter Fire and Rescue New South Wales, Inspector Brett Crotty said as a result of the area's unprecedented rainfall over the past few months, there has been no opportunity for hazard reduction.
"And we haven't had very many fires over the last couple of years due to the rain events," he said.
"There's a build up of grass, forest and bush areas around the Maitland area.
In the news:
"We do try and do as much [hazard reduction] as we can, but it's definitely been interrupted the last two years."
Insp Crotty said once the grass dries out, the amount of fuel will become a risk, especially in the summer heat and residents should not become complacent.
"Grasslands dry up very quickly, particularly with heat and wind, and forest and bushy areas take a bit longer to dry out," he said.
Insp Crotty said despite the recent wet weather, it's important to be vigilant.
"Definitely don't be complacent," he said.
"It doesn't take long for the grass areas to dry up, so fires can still occur at anytime.
"Be alert, pay attention to the messages coming out from the Rural Fire Service and be aware of what's happening around your area."
Insp Crotty said as the warmer months approach, the community can prepare by making sure areas around the house are cleaned up, lawns are mowed, rubbish is kept away and gutters are cleared out.
This warning comes in the same week as the Rural Fire Service launch the new Australian Fire Danger Rating System.
Risk levels used by fire authorities will be moderate, high, extreme and catastrophic, which means "for your survival, leave bushfire area".
The new ratings replace previous advice of low-moderate, very high and severe.
Fire and Rescue NSW is urging the public not to become complacent about home safety just because winter has ended.
Advertisement
This winter resulted in 16 residential fire deaths across NSW, the highest death toll on record and four times the 2021 winter total.
Minister for emergency services and resilience and minister for flood recovery Steph Cooke said of the 897 residential fires this winter, around 45 per cent didn't have active smoke alarms and 20 per cent of homes had no smoke alarm at all.
"This life-saving message has been repeated time after time - please check your smoke alarms and ensure they're working," Ms Cooke said.
"Every one of the deaths we've witnessed this winter has been tragic and preventable.
"Please don't delay it any longer, go out and purchase a smoke alarm to protect your life and your loved ones."
FRNSW commissioner Paul Baxter said it's important to take simple, inexpensive steps to protect our irreplaceable things; our lives, and the lives of our loved ones.
Advertisement
"Protecting your loved ones and the home you live in should be your number one priority, we spend a lot of money on the things inside our homes, spending $30 on a working smoke alarm to protect these things is an economical and logical life-saving decision," he said.
"Fires can happen to you...there are always risks but as we regularly discover, when a smoke alarm sounds, it buys crucial seconds for people to safely get out of a burning home.
"No matter what season it is, winter or spring, ensure you have a smoke alarm that works.
"If you've got one but it's turned yellow, get it replaced, it's past its use-by date."
If you're having trouble replacing smoke alarms or their batteries, you can book a Home Safety Visit, where FRNSW crews can inspect your home to prevent fire and fit smoke alarms for you, free of charge. More information is available at: https://www.fire.nsw.gov.au/page.php?id=9316.
FRNSW also advises the public to:
Advertisement
Chloe Coleman is a journalist at the Maitland Mercury. She has been with The Mercury since 2021. Contact her on chloe.coleman@maitlandmercury.com.au.
Chloe Coleman is a journalist at the Maitland Mercury. She has been with The Mercury since 2021. Contact her on chloe.coleman@maitlandmercury.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.