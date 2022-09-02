New life has been breathed into The Caledonian Hotel, ready for its grand reopening next weekend 142 years after the Maitland pub first opened its doors.
Owners Rob Williams and Ashlee Smith, who previously owned The Quinn Branxton, are putting a huge focus on food, drink and the entertainment scene.
Advertisement
Something new for the city, The Caly's bistro will serve up pub classics alongside authentic middle eastern cuisine, and the aroma of garlic and charcoal under the grill wafting up Church Street is sure to send tummies rumbling.
Mr Williams said he is hoping to create a unique entertainment space in the beer garden, with a strong focus on local talent.
"We want to make sure we support local entertainment and create a space where local original bands can play," he said.
The Caly will have live entertainment on Friday and Saturday nights, with alternative music and country music highlighted once a month.
One of the most exciting parts of the new-look Caly is the cocktail lounge, complete with a 'great wall of cocktails' to choose from.
Mr Williams and Ms Smith are bringing back their signature cocktail from The Quinn, the blackheart, a gothic-style drink that features black rum and rose petal liqueur.
In the news:
Mr Williams said he wants The Caly to feel personal, and has made sure there's something for everyone, whether it's a space to watch sport in the beer garden or a place to retreat to and have a drink in the cocktail lounge.
"The best way to describe it is we want people to come in and feel like they've just walked in home, a more intimate pub," he said.
"We wanted to go with something that appeals to everyone, but is a little more personalised, a little more intimate.
"We want people to feel comfortable."
Mr Williams and Ms Smith were told by the building owners it has been around since 1880, and used to have a reputation as 'the early starter' because it was the only pub in Maitland that had a licence to serve alcohol from 6am.
"I think it was wild back in the day, this end was the wild wild west of Maitland," Mr Williams said.
The Caly's grand opening weekend starts next Friday, September 9.
Chloe Coleman is a journalist at the Maitland Mercury. She has been with The Mercury since 2021. Contact her on chloe.coleman@maitlandmercury.com.au.
Chloe Coleman is a journalist at the Maitland Mercury. She has been with The Mercury since 2021. Contact her on chloe.coleman@maitlandmercury.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.