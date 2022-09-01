Time to brush up on your random facts because a charity trivia night is coming up to raise money for a local playgroup.
The trivia night will be at East Maitland Bowling Club on Saturday, September 10, and will raise money for the Early Links Playgroups Appeal.
The Early Links playgroup, held every Thursday morning at Maitland Presbyterian Church, is free for all families to attend, and focuses on children under six.
Early Links hopes to raise $30,000, which will fund qualified staff like psychologists, art therapists, occupational therapists and behaviour support therapists to attend the playgroup.
This gives families the chance to ask questions and get a bit of professional advice in an informal setting, for free.
Early Links marketing and communication manager Gavin Rae said it's an inclusive playgroup.
"That means everyone's welcome, but we provide additional support for children with additional needs and their families," he said.
"Families that come along to playgroup get a lot out of it, it's great for them to come along, meet other people in similar circumstances and build up a network of friends and connections.
"We also have therapists and other staff members on hand to support than, and they're available to give advice."
Mr Rae said the Early Links Playgroups Appeal will allow them to have therapists and qualified staff available to families every Thursday.
"By raising funds for this appeal, we're hoping that we can make more staff available and on hand for all the different specialties that we cover and all the different therapies that we offer, and that we feel make a real difference to families in our community," he said.
A highlight for the kids at playgroup is always the Big Yellow Bus, a converted bus and portable playground complete with slides and a flying fox.
The Early Links playgroup is on Thursday mornings from 9.15 to 11.15am at Maitland Presbyterian Church and all families are welcome.
The trivia night is on Saturday, September 10 at East Maitland Bowling Club from 6.30pm.
Tickets are $25; visit www.earlylinks.org.au/event/early-links-2022-trivia-night.
Chloe Coleman is a journalist at the Maitland Mercury. She has been with The Mercury since 2021. Contact her on chloe.coleman@maitlandmercury.com.au.
