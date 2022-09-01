The Maitland Mercury
Home/News/Business

Dianne Richardson and her autistic "peace warrior" son Zane open their first store in Maitland

Penelope Green
By Penelope Green
Updated September 1 2022 - 9:01pm, first published 8:53pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dianne Richardson and her son Zane outside their store in High Street, Maitland. Picture by Simone De Peak

TWO years after launching an online business to be able to work alongside and employ her autistic adult son Zane, Dianne Richardson has opened what she has called their flagship store in Maitland.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Penelope Green

Penelope Green

Journalist, Newcastle Herald

Business, news and feature reporter.

More from Business
Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.