Interested in collecting and researching old photos? This talk could be for you.

Renowned Hunter journalist Greg Ray and his wife Sylvia will speak at the next meeting of Maitland and District Historical Society - the subject: 'Just looking at the pictures: adventures in collecting and researching old photos and ephemera'.
Greg worked on the Newcastle Herald from 1984 to 2015, covering many rounds and winning numerous awards. He was twice a finalist in the national Walkley Awards and now operates the Phototimetunnel website.
Sylvia has a degree in fine arts from the University of Newcastle and a strong interest in various branches of the arts including photography, ceramics and print-making. She is a frequent contributor to exhibitions and is interested in Arts-Health. The pair has collaborated on 13 books of collected historical photos of Newcastle and the Hunter. Copies will be available for purchase.
Members of the public are welcome and light refreshments will be available. The society asks for a $5 donation to cover costs. People are welcome to visit the society's rooms on Wednesdays and Saturdays between 11am and 3pm to inspect its collections.
Maitland Historical Society curates a weekly series of articles on the history of the Maitland area in the Maitland Mercury each Friday, and it has a new and growing website entitled Maitland: our Place, our Stories which is steadily documenting the area's history.
From October to December, the society will offer a course on the history of Maitland covering the period roughly between the middle of the nineteenth century and the First World War.
