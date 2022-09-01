The Maitland Mercury
Interested in collecting and researching old photos? This talk could be for you.

Updated September 1 2022 - 10:18pm, first published 10:13pm
Greg and Sylvia Ray

Renowned Hunter journalist Greg Ray and his wife Sylvia will speak at the next meeting of Maitland and District Historical Society - the subject: 'Just looking at the pictures: adventures in collecting and researching old photos and ephemera'.

