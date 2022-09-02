From boxing at Neath in 1910 to a family picnic at Paterson - click through our gallery of pics taken in the early 1900s and see how Hunter residents spend their days of recreation.
The gallery also includes a number of photos of Newcastle Teachers' College students in 1955 - some taken at Maitland Baths.
These photos have been supplied by the University of Newcastle's Cultural Collections with the help of the Vera Deacon Regional History Fund.
For more information visit https://uoncc.wordpress.com/vera-deacon-fund/ and to donate to the fund visit: http://libguides.newcastle.edu.au/benefactors/new
