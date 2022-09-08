Two Thornton finance firms merge

Maitland-based McNamara Accountants has joined forces with Lake Macquarie and Thornton based accounting and financial planning firm, Collective Financial Partners, after working alongside each other in the same building in Thornton for the past two years.
A business decision made with the aim of providing greater expertise and services to current and future clients in the Maitland region.
McNamara Accountants founded and led by Principal, David McNamara has been assisting the community of Maitland since 1991, and David will now transition into a Senior Consultant role with the team at Collective Financial Partners.
"The merger is an opportunity to combine strengths and offer more experience and knowledge to locals looking for a reliable accountant or financial planner," said David.
As David is moving closer to retirement, it made sense to him to work with the team at Collective Financial Partners and combine the two businesses like-minded approach to client delivery.
"We have strong business values we've stuck by for over three decades, and we know these will be upheld by the team behind the Collective Financial Partners brand," said David.
Accounting Director of Collective Financial Partners Andrew Howson is proud to be merging with McNamara Accountants to become a stronger business helping clients across Newcastle, Lake Macquarie and the Hunter.
"I will be working closely with David's team to continue providing quality accounting services with the added expertise of the Collective Financial Partners team," said Andrew.
The merge will see the Collective Financial Partners team continue to provide business advisory, accounting and consultancy services to the existing McNamara Accountants clients.
Laura Rumbel is a journalist who has always called Maitland home. She has been with the Maitland Mercury since 2022, and is passionate about all areas of local news.
