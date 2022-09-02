Tenambit boy makes it onto the MS Readathon Hall of Fame

Tenambit boy James Redman took part in his first MS Readathon in August and has made it onto the MS Readathon Hall of Fame.
The readathon is encouraging participants to read as many books as possible during the month of August to raise money for children who have a parent living with multiple sclerosis.
Advertisement
James who is seven years old and has autism managed to beat all odds and has raised over five hundred dollars for vital support services for people living with MS and other neurological conditions.
"I read 20 books when I was trying to raise five hundred dollars," said James.
Out of the 20 books James read in August, his favourite book was Marcia Vaughan's 'Wombat Stew.'
"My favourite character is the dingo," he said.
Proud mum Jenn is thrilled with James' achievement, despite the challenges James had to overcome to reach his target of reading 20 books.
"I was wanting to encourage his reading a bit more and James really likes helping people, so it has been a really good challenge," said Jenn.
James enjoys reading before he goes to bed and during the day at school, where he participates in reading groups and has recently moved up to a higher reading level.
James is looking forward to when he can next participate in the MS Readathon.
Funds raised by James will help to go towards support services such as special Family Camps. These camps provide opportunities for children who have a parent affected by MS to learn more about MS, bond with other children and enjoy time with their family.
A total of 30,700 kids participated in this year's MS Readathon and a total of $1,728,801 has been raised for families living with multiple sclerosis.
In other news:
Laura Rumbel is a journalist who has always called Maitland home. She has been with the Maitland Mercury since 2022, and is passionate about all areas of local news.
Laura Rumbel is a journalist who has always called Maitland home. She has been with the Maitland Mercury since 2022, and is passionate about all areas of local news.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.