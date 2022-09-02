BUR-ROQUE
SUN STREET STUDIOS
Cross dressing, punk rock and 17th century debauchery will be in full swing when Wollombi Burlesque Troupe bring their latest show BuR-Roque to Sun Street Studios on Saturday, September 3. The show starts at 6.30pm and is adults only (18+). There are still tickets left for $30 at events.humanitix.com/bur-roquemaitland.
NEW EXHIBITIONS
MRAG
Head to Maitland Regional Art Gallery this weekend to be one of the first to view a range of new exciting exhibitions, including The Drawing Exchange, Luminosity, and Life, Still which are all part of the spring collection. Visit www.mrag.org.au for more information.
In the news:
NOW AND THEN
MORPETH MUSEUM
From Saturday, September 3, Morpeth Museum will be hosting an exhibition called Now and Then. The exhibition will examine and explore how the historic town of Morpeth has changed over time with some buildings no longer existing, some being refurbished and others very much the same.
COMMUNITY MARKETS
MAITLAND SHOWGROUND
Are you interested in snagging a good bargain or finding an old treasure? The Maitland Community Markets are on this Sunday at Maitland Showground. There will be delicious food vendors and local produce from farmers and backyard green thumbs.
GOING GLOBAL
THE LEVEE
This weekend kicks off the first of a series of pop up performances that will highlight traditions and cultures from across the globe. Head to the Levee between 10am and 11.30am this Saturday to be immersed and entertained by the pop up performers. www.mymaitland.com.au/event/going-global-pop-up-performances.
HERITAGE WALK
MORPETH
Following your visit to the Morpeth Museum, why not extend your stay and take part in the Morpeth Heritage Walk. This walk explores 25 sites, uncovering the spirit of Morpeth, the cobbled streets, and friendly locals. You can download the Maitland Walks app from the App Store or Google Play to access the map, or pick up a hard copy from one of the Morpeth retailers.
