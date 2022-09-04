Seven historic pieces of Maitland's past will be on display this week in Maitland Library's exciting new exhibition space.
Curating Maitland's 19th Century Past is an exhibition that features historic pictures, objects and literature, just in time for History Week.
The exhibition features seven pieces from the library's existing collection, and Maitland City Council's coordinator participation and collections Carol Edmonds said it's exciting for Maitland's libraries to branch into the exhibition space.
"The exhibition is part of NSW History Week, and it's a way of highlighting some of the local stories that have been around Maitland," she said.
"Our curator has pulled together some of the interesting items from the collection, looking for stories, preserving the collection and discovering what's valuable to the community."
Heritage curator Warwick Heywood will deliver a talk at Maitland Library on Tuesday, September 6 to teach the community about the significance of these objects, and why they were chosen.
The largest and heaviest piece in the exhibition is the Dr R.J. Pierce Commemorative Plaque, made in 1889.
The plaque was part of a memorial drinking fountain dedicated to Dr Pierce, a distinguished medical practitioner who served the community as alderman and mayor.
It was located at the junction of High and Hunter streets, and was demolished in 1939 when the fountain became a danger to drivers.
The collection also features a leather bound book from 1890, which features minutes of the Maitland Philharmonic Society meetings.
Another exciting piece is a West Maitland School of Arts Rules and Library catalogue from 1860.
Back then, the school of art provided facilities like libraries, lectures and games rooms to the community.
This exhibition is the first time the library has held anything like it, and Ms Edmonds said she is sure this is only the beginning of exhibitions for Maitland's libraries.
"We've just started the first of spaces, but there'll be lots more because there's quite a large collection," she said.
"We need to have a way of showcasing the collection for the community, so it's about bringing the community back here and for them to discover the stories and the collection as well."
Curating Maitland's 19th Century Past opens on Monday, September 5 and a talk with curator Warwick Heywood is on Tuesday, September 6 from 10.30am.
Chloe Coleman is a journalist at the Maitland Mercury. She has been with The Mercury since 2021. Contact her on chloe.coleman@maitlandmercury.com.au.
