'I'll sort it out': pair get time served after drug dealer bashed, unexpectedly shot at Aberglasslyn

By Sam Rigney
Updated September 2 2022 - 7:35am, first published 7:03am
Police examining the scene of a shooting outside a home in Golden Whistler Avenue at Aberglasslyn in March last year. On Friday, Dane Simms and Jak Farmer were sentenced to time served. Picture by Max Mason-Hubers

TWO men who bashed Scott Papworth outside his Aberglasslyn home before he was unexpectedly shot by a third man have been sentenced to time served in Newcastle District Court.

