AFL Premiership Cup visits Maitland as homegrown hero Heeney's Swans beat Demons

By Michael Hartshorn
Updated September 3 2022 - 1:17am, first published 12:00am
The Maitland Saints Under-11 girls get thieir photo taken with GWS Giants star Toby Greene and the AFL Premiership Cup at Max McMahon Oval in Maitland. Picture by Michael Hartshorn

Aussie Rules' holy grail the AFL Premiership Cup called into Maitland on Thursday as part of a national tour ending at the MCG on grand final day on Saturday, September 24.

