Share your photos of magical sports moments

It was a magical, spontaneous moment full of the joy of why we love our kids involved in sport.
The Maitland Saints Under-11 girls arms locked and singing their team song were making their way back from training to get a photo with the AFL Premiership Cup during its visit to Max McMahon Oval at Maitland on Thursday.
Unprompted, unscripted and full of the excitement of playing sport with your mates, the girls were oblivious to all around them and just having fun.
There will be similar moments across the sporting spectrum over the finals and ACM and the Maitland Mercury would love to share them with all our reader.
Whether the sporting heroes are young or old we would love to feature them in a special gallery.
Send your photos with a brief description of the players or teams involved in your magical sporting moment, along with the date and location taken and the photographer's name.
We must have permission to use any photograph submitted and clearance to use photos involving children.
Photos can be sent by email to michael.hartshorn@austcommunitymedia.com.au or message via the Maitland Mercury Facebook page.
