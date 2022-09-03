Maitland Pickers reserves, Under-19s and LLT teams bow out of finals

In a tough day for the Maitland Pickers, the club's reserve grade, Under-19s and A-grade Ladies League Tag teams all suffered preliminary final losses on Saturday.
The Pickers reserves, who had been minor premiers, lost 12-6 to Western Suburbs in tough conditions at Lyall Peacock Oval.
Earlier the Under-19s run of sudden-death victories came to an end with a 26-4 loss to Lakes United.
The Pickers A-grade LLT team who had been undefeated minor premiers bowed out with a 9-8 extra time loss to University.
Maitland's first grade team, who were also minor premiers, are through to the grand final at MacDonald Jones Stadium next Sunday.
The Pickers A-grade netball team play The George in the Maitland netball qualifying final on Sunday with the winner to go straight into the grand final and the loser to face Hill Solicitors in the preliminary final.
The netball semi-finals were postponed on Saturday and will be played on Sunday, weather permitting.
Hunter Rugby Union postponed all semi-finals at Newcastle No.2 Sportsground on Saturday and Sunday. The Blacks first, second and third grade teams were all due to play in elimination finals on Sunday.
