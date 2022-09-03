The Maitland Mercury
Maitland Pickers reserves, Under-19s and LLT teams bow out of finals

By Michael Hartshorn
Updated September 3 2022 - 4:27am, first published 4:10am
The Maitland Pickers were beaten 12-6 by Western Suburbs in the reserve grade preliminary final at Lyall Peacock Oval.

In a tough day for the Maitland Pickers, the club's reserve grade, Under-19s and A-grade Ladies League Tag teams all suffered preliminary final losses on Saturday.

