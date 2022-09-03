Maitland and Hunter wet, windy and more rain forecast Sunday

Almost 30mm of rain has fallen in Maitland and wind gusts have reached up to 52km/h as wild weather plays havoc with sporting events across the district and there's more rain to come with further showers forecast for Sunday.
There is a gale warning current for waters off the Hunter coast, which will reduce to a strong wind warning on Sunday.
Maitland Netball postponed Saturday's qualifying finals until Sunday and Hunter Rugby Union was forced to reschedule its semi-final games for Saturday and Sunday to next weekend putting the grand finals back a week.
Maitland had 24.2mm of rain in the 24 hours to 9am on Saturday and a further 4.8mm up to 2.30pm, while wind speed has averaged up to 30km/h with gusts above 50km at the Maitland Airport recording station. The lowest temperature was 10.8 at 9am and a high of 15.4 at 1.30pm.
Newcastle had 15mm of rain to 9am and a further 1.2mm since, but it has battled with stronger winds. Winds on Saturday afternoon were averaging more than 50km/h with gusts of 70km/h. The city recorded a low of 11.7 degrees at 7.50am, with a top of 16.4 at 11.08 am.
In Cessnock there was 16.8mm of rain to 9am and a further 5.6 to 2.30pm. Cessnock has not been as windy highest average wind speed of 24km/h and wind gusts up to 39km/h.
The Maitland forecast for Sunday is an 80 per cent chance of showers, most likely in the morning and afternoon, with falls of between 3 and 6mm,
Winds will be southerly averaging 25 to 35 km/h. Overnight temperatures will fall to between 7 and 11 with daytime temperatures reaching between 13 and 17.
For Monday, there will be a very high chance of showers along the coastal fringe, medium (60%) chance elsewhere. with 2 to 4mm of rain expected. Winds south to southeasterly will average 15 to 20 km/h becoming light during the evening.
Overnight temperatures will fall to between 6 and 10 with daytime temperatures reaching between 14 and 17.
