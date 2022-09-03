The Maitland Mercury
Home/News/Local News
Weather

Maitland and Hunter wet, windy and more rain forecast Sunday

By Michael Hartshorn
Updated September 3 2022 - 6:22am, first published 4:31am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A Weatherzone satellite image of cloud cover and storm activity along the east coast. Picture supplied.

Almost 30mm of rain has fallen in Maitland and wind gusts have reached up to 52km/h as wild weather plays havoc with sporting events across the district and there's more rain to come with further showers forecast for Sunday.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.