JUNIOR RUGBY UNION: Maitland Blacks win three of five grand finals

The Maitland Blacks juniors had a huge grand final weekend winning three premierships and playing their hearts out in two others.
Played in wet and muddy conditions at Gibbs Brothers Oval in Merewether, players resembled muddied warriors from yesteryear.
Maitland's Under-14 girls kicked off the successful weekend beating Merewether 22-12 on Friday night.
The Hawks Juniors proved too strong for Maitland in the Under-13 grand final on Saturday winning 39-0.
It could not have been any closer in the Under-14 grand final with the Blacks and Woy Woy sharing the title after a 15-all draw.
The Blacks Under-15s, the first team to come through the Little Blacks Army program, defeated Merewether 13-10 to claim the premiership.
Maitland's under-18s went down to Merewether losing their grand final 30-5.
