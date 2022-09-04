JUNIOR RUGBY LEAGUE: Bears and Warriors crowned premiers

It was a mixed day for Maitland district and Coalfield teams with the Thornton Beresfield Bears and Dungog Warriors claiming Under-12 premierships, but the seven other teams involved on Hunter Junior Rugby League grand final day losing.
Thorton Beresfield Bears are the Under-12 Division 2 premiers after beating Denman 6-0 in the grand final at St John Oval on Saturday.
Advertisement
Bears backrower Tyler Blakemore was the sole point scorer, crossing for a try and converting it.
Dungog's Zachary Braeske scored a hat-trick as the Warriors ran out Under-12 Division 4 premiers beating Dudley 34-0 at St John Oval on Saturday.
The Warriors Under-14s lost by two points to Macquarie in a thrilling Division 3 grand final. Chase Hoffman, Jayden Duck and Braydan Brotherson crossed for tries.
In other sports news
Morpeth went down 16-6 to West Wallsend in a hard-fought Under-13 Division 4 grand final.
It was a tough day for the Kurri Kurri Bulldogs who lost the Under-14 Division 1 and Under-17 Division 1 grand finals in tight contests.
The Bulldgogs were defeated 12-8 by South Newcastle in the Under-14grand final. Mason Walmsley and Ashton Allen scored tries for the Bulldogs.
In Under-17s Kurri were defeated 16-10 by Lakes United. Fletcher Thompson scored a double for the Bulldogs.
East Maitland Griffins fought hard but went down in both the Under-14 Division 4 and Under-16 Division 3 grand finals. In the Under-14s the Griffins lost 16-12 against Souths Lakes Wangi and the Under-16 were beaten 16-0 by Central Newcastle.
Cessnock's Under-14 Division 2 and Under 17 Division 2 teams both suffered grand final losses.
The Under-14s were beaten 16-4 by Muswellbrook, while the Under-17s lost 22-8 to Lakes United.
Under-12 Div 2: Thornton Beresfield 6 def Denman 0
Under-12 Div 4: Dungog 34 def Dudley 0
Under-13 Div 4: Morpeth 6 def by West Wallsend 16
Under-14 Div 1: Kurri Kurri 8 def by South Newcastle 12
Advertisement
Under-14 Div 2: Cessnock 4 def by Muswellbrook 16
Under 14 Div 3: Dungog 14 def by Macquarie Scorpions 16
Under-14 Div 4: East Maitland 12 def by South Lakes/Wangi 16
Under-17 Div 1: Kurri Kurri 16 def by Lakes United
Under-17 Div 2: Cessnock 8 def by Lakes United 22
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.