The Maitland Mercury
JUNIOR RUGBY LEAGUE: Bears and Warriors crowned premiers

By Michael Hartshorn
Updated September 4 2022 - 3:22am, first published 2:00am
The Thornton Beresfield Bears celebrate after defeating Denman 6-0 in the Under-12 Division 2 grand final. Picture supplied

It was a mixed day for Maitland district and Coalfield teams with the Thornton Beresfield Bears and Dungog Warriors claiming Under-12 premierships, but the seven other teams involved on Hunter Junior Rugby League grand final day losing.

Local News

