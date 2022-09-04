WELL, it's that time again.
Five farmers who haven't found anything desirable over the fence or at the local pub are going all out and trying to find a wife or husband on Farmer Wants a Wife.
Advertisement
Very soon we will be watching a mob of bumbling men and women from the big smoke turning on the charm for our farmers, blissfully unaware that we're all just watching to see them get covered in cow poo and fall in rivers.
But before the five farmers, as well as the cattle truck-load of men and women looking to put a ring on it (on a farmer's finger, not on a calf) turn up and cause havoc, we thought we would give a little bit of advice to help them navigate life on the farm.
So, here goes:
RELATED READING
Farmer Wants a Wife starts tomorrow night, Sunday, September 3 at 7pm on Channel Seven and 7+.
TOO late now, lads. You're in the thick of it, like a Freddo frog stuck in jelly. History tells us the first show is always full of high drama. We know it's all pre-recorded, so these blokes are probably watching on from somewhere, possibly regretting what they've done. My advice for the viewer: keep the form guide handy in case you need to flick to the racing channel if things get dull.
Sign up here to Good Fruit and Vegetables weekly newsletter for all the latest horticulture news each Thursday...
National agricultural features and special publications journalist for ACM
National agricultural features and special publications journalist for ACM
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.