The Maitland Mercury
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

ALL AGE: Woodberry, Morpeth, Dungog and Clarence Town/Stroud into grand finals

By Michael Hartshorn
Updated September 4 2022 - 4:00am, first published 3:22am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Morpeth Bulls and Awabakal meet in the C-grade Ladies League Tag grand final next Saturday. Picture: Smart Artist.

The Woodberry Warriors have booked their spot in the Newcastle and Hunter Rugby League grand final with a 20-8 win against South Newcastle at the Lakeside Sporting Complex on Saturday.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.