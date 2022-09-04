ALL AGE: Woodberry, Morpeth, Dungog and Clarence Town/Stroud into grand finals

The Woodberry Warriors have booked their spot in the Newcastle and Hunter Rugby League grand final with a 20-8 win against South Newcastle at the Lakeside Sporting Complex on Saturday.
The Warriors will be joined by fellow Maitland district teams the Morpeth Bulls (C-grade LLT) and Dungog Warriors and Clarence Town Stroud (Northern Conference) on grand final day next Saturday at the Lakeside Sporting Complex.
Advertisement
Mark Taufua, Tainui Teawhitu and Cody Hadfield scored the tries for Woodberry and Jackson Hutchison kicked three conversion and a penalty goal.
Woodberry will face Dora Creek in the grand final. Dora Creek went straight to the decider with a 28-16 win against Souths in the major semi-final.
In A-grade Ladies League Tag, minor premiers Maitland Pickers bowed out in straight sets going down 8-9 to University in the preliminary final. The Pickers lost the major semi-final to Central Newcastle who will meet Uni in the grand final.
The Morpeth Bulls defeated Cardiff 8-6 in a preliminary final thriller to book a place in the C-grade Ladies League Tag grand final against Awabakal next Saturday.
Kate Hughes and Latana Eulo-Gibbs scored tries for the Bulls who led 8-6 with just second on the clock when Cardiff was awarded a penalty in front of goal.
Golden point loomed but the kicker missed the goal.
It promises to be a close grand final with just two points separating Awabakal and Morpeth in the major semi-final.
In the Northern Conference local rivals Dungog and Clarence Town/Stroud will contest the grand final after the combine defeated Gloucester 26-12. Harrison Reid scored a double for the Warriors.
West Maitland have bowed out of the Southern Conference finals race losing 26-16 to Budgewoi and leaving no Maitland teams in the grand final which will between the Bulldogs and Hamilton.
Hudson Boney, Khobi Smith and Samuel Tooth scored tries and Jay Smith kicked two of three conversions.
A-grade: Dora Creek v Woodberra , Field 1, Lakeside at 3.30pm.
Southern Conference: Dungog Warriors v Clarence Town/Stroud, Field 1, Lakeside at 12.10pm.
C-grade LLT: Awabakal v Morpeth at Field 2, Lakeside at 9.15am.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.