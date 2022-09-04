Crowley scores hat-trick as Maitland Magpies beat Jaffas 3-1 to claim NPLM premiership

A Braedyn Crowley hat-trick has delivered the premiership trophy to the Maitland Magpies with a 3-1 win against Lambton Jaffas at Arthur Edden Oval on Sunday.
Needing to win to claim the title, the Magpies had winners all over the field with pressure efforts forcing turnovers leading to a Crowley double before half-time.
The third came at the 52nd minute when just moments after being denied in a one-on-one challenge by Jaffa goalkeeper Ben Kennedy, Crowley got a second chance and this time made no mistake slotting left past Kennedy's outstretched arm.
The Jaffas got one back when Kael Bradley scored from the penalty spot, but this was one game the Magpies were not going to let slip.
Speaking on BarTV amid celebrations, Magpies coach Mick Bolch said he couldn't be prouder of his young playing group.
"I'm so proud of the boys. Everyone spoke about Magic, Jaffas, Azzurri during the year, the boys are playing under the radar and that's the way I like it to be, but they turned up today and I couldn't be prouder of them," Bolch said.
"We were good all over the park. Credit to Jaffas they kept going and got the goal back to be 3-1 and had a real crack at us, but the boys kept their composure, kept their shape and believed in each other.
"We stepped up today, we won all the little moments."
Crowley was at his clinical best and took his season goal tally to 28,
"He could have had six, but he scored the three that mattered.," Bolch said.
"We're not a one-man team, someone's got to pass him the ball, someone's got to win the ball, someone's got to string passes together.
"We're a young group we could do this for a couple of years. Players like Flynn Goodman, Adam Blunden, Zach Thomas, Charlie Cox, Jimmy Thompson we've got a really good group here."
Joint-skipper Crowley said it was an unbelievable feeling to claim the premiers trophy, his first silverware with the club.
Crowley was playing with good mate Will McFarlane when Maitland won the premiership in 2019.
"We've worked so hard for it and it's unbelievable feeling after going so close and being denied a chance by COVID last year, which was even hard for me to take not playing," he said.
Crowley gave the Magpies the lead within a minute after excellent pressure from Joey Melmouth caused a turnover in the Maitland front-third.
Melmouth found Crowley who tapped the ball to James Thompson before receiving it back and drawing Jaffas' goalkeeper Ben Kennedy to his left post with a clever run.
He then sliced the ball diagonally across Kennedy to smash into the right-hand side netting.
The second in the 30th minute was almost a carbon copy finish to the first, with Crowley again beating Kennedy to his right.
This time Will McFarlane provided the assist after forcing a turnover 20 metres out as the Jaffas defence tried to clear the ball from a corner.
The Maitland defence was looking strong and anything they didn't handle Maitland keeper Pault Bitz was on hand to clear or diffuse.
Hardworking midfielder Jacob Bailey was giving Maitland an upper-hand in the middle of the field with scrapping defence and clever ball work.
