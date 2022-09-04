The Maitland Mercury
Crowley scores hat-trick as Maitland Magpies beat Jaffas 3-1 to claim NPLM premiership

By Michael Hartshorn
Updated September 4 2022 - 8:32am, first published 8:00am
Magpies joint-skipper Braedyn Crowley hold the premiership trophy aloft as Maitland celebrates winning the 2022 Northern NSW NPLM premiership. Picture, BarTV screen shot.

A Braedyn Crowley hat-trick has delivered the premiership trophy to the Maitland Magpies with a 3-1 win against Lambton Jaffas at Arthur Edden Oval on Sunday.

