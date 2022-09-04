The Maitland Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Trainer Melanie Elder scores special double at Newcastle

Craig Kerry
By Craig Kerry
Updated September 4 2022 - 10:29pm, first published 10:26pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Melanie Elder with Ashark

Louth Park trainer Melanie Elder was celebrating a special double on a successful night for her family at Newcastle Paceway.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Craig Kerry

Craig Kerry

Sports reporter, Newcastle Herald

Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.