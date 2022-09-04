The combined population of Heddon Greta and Cliftleigh almost tripled in the decade leading up to the 2021 Census.
Cessnock City Council now has a formal strategy to identify the infrastructure and servicing needs, future land release opportunities, and public domain improvements of the boom towns after it adopted the Heddon Greta-Cliftleigh Corridor Structure Plan at its August meeting.
The idea for the plan was brought to council in June 2019 by then-councillor Darrin Gray, who said at the time Heddon Greta had become a "strategic planning nightmare".
The towns' combined population grew from 1891 to 5147 in the 10 years up to August 2021, with the proximity to the Hunter Expressway (which opened in 2014) the main factor for the residential boom.
Heddon Greta Residents Action Group formed in early 2019, with concerns about about the 'ad hoc' approach to development in the area and the lack of infrastructure and services.
Action group spokesperson Steve Gilbey said the residents are pleased to see the corridor structure plan finally delivered to council.
"We have been lobbying for this plan for a long time. We have seen unprecedented growth in the area from several different developments and there was concern we were losing our village feel and not getting the services to meet future needs," Mr Gilbey said.
"We could not see any of the developer contributions being returned to the area and that was because council didn't have any plans in place.
"I am especially pleased with the community consultation on this project and council has taken the content on board with several amendments made to the original draft.
"The plan identified several deficiencies in the current layout with parkland, roads and kerb and guttering being woefully inadequate.
"There was also a need identified to connect the newer developments with existing residences by way of footpaths and cycleways.
"There is simply not enough recreation areas in the town and what we do have needs better facilities. For example there are no public toilets in town.
"We look forward to some money actually being spent in Heddon Greta."
Mr Gilbey said residents remain concerned about Transport for NSW's plans for Main Road 195.
"The plan is totally at odds with what the local residents have identified as a priority. A number of streets have left-in, left-out restrictions and there is still no traffic lights planned for the hotel corner. It's madness to prevent resident access to the Main Road in this way," he said.
Mr Gilbey said schools, shopping, police, transport and hospitals are also among the future needs that must be addressed.
"It seems to me there is a big gap between what is being planned locally and nationally," he said.
The corridor structure plan was endorsed at council's August meeting with a raft of amendments following its public exhibition in April and May this year.
The amendments - moved by Ward D councillor Mitchell Hill (a Heddon Greta resident himself) - included investigating small business opportunities around Stanford Road, and fast-tracking toilet amenities at Cliftleigh Meadows and Hedleigh parks.
Council will utilise the revised plan and relevant submissions to inform further consultation with Transport for NSW regarding the future planning of Main Road 195.
Cessnock mayor Jay Suvaal said the plan its a "positive step" for the growing community.
"The opening of the Hunter Expressway stimulated growth along the Heddon-Greta-Cliftleigh Corridor," he said.
"It provides ready and fast connections to key employment nodes, including coal mines and supporting industry in the Upper Hunter, as well as large employment precincts in Thornton and Beresfield, with further connections to Newcastle and surrounding suburbs.
"Development had previously been ad-hoc, meaning supporting infrastructure and services have not necessarily been provided where and when required.
"This plan identifies the infrastructure and servicing needs of existing and future populations in the corridor.
"It is a positive step forward as our community continues to grow."
Krystal Sellars is the Senior Journalist at the Cessnock Advertiser. Born and raised in Cessnock, she started her journalism career at the Advertiser in 2006 after completing a Bachelor of Communication at the University of Newcastle. Contact her on krystal.sellars@cessnockadvertiser.com.au.
