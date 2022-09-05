One bassinet, 33 babies, three countries and 78 years

When Kath and Cliff Rodgers carefully laid their first child down in a white cane bassinet in 1944, they might never have imagined that 78 years later, 33 of their descendants would have spent time in the very same little bed.
Kath and Cliff had seven children; Stewart, Peter, Malcolm, Robert, David, Gareth and Jill who all used the bassinet, and who's children and children's children have too.
The current user is two-month-old Alex Woloszyn, grandson of Gareth and Carla Rodgers, who have owned Toyworld Maitland for more than 30 years.
The bassinet has travelled New South Wales and the world, and even slept Peter's children when they were babies in Jamaica and Israel.
The seven siblings, ranging from 63-years-old to 78-years-old, caught up at Winmark Winery, Broke last weekend (September 2, 3 and 4) to celebrate their combined 500 years of life.
There were about 45 people there to mark the occasion, many who had used the sentimental bassinet as a baby.
One of the siblings, Peter Rodgers, said the brothers and sister wanted to celebrate that they are all healthy and in contact after so many years.
"It's remarkable that we are all here talking to each other, and are in pretty good shape, which I think makes us luckier than many other families," he said.
"I just think there was a sense that we had this bassinet the seven of us had gone through, and it was both logical and sentimental.
"It became a tradition in the family that as new babies came into the family fold that they spend a bit of time in the bassinet."
Mr Rodgers said the bassinet is still in good shape, despite its 78-years and lots of travel.
"It's a lot easier to cart it around within Australia, but we managed to do it for the whole 33," he said.
Mr Rodgers said about 10 of their extended family are located in the Hunter region, ranging from Bishops Bridge to Newcastle, and all seven siblings are in New South Wales.
Chloe Coleman is a journalist at the Maitland Mercury. She has been with The Mercury since 2021. Contact her on chloe.coleman@maitlandmercury.com.au.
