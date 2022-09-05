POLICE are searching for missing woman Stephanie Norrman, who has not been seen since late August.
Stephanie, who is also known as Stephanie MacPherson, is aged 41 and was last seen in the Maitland area.
Police were notified of her disappearance by family members on Sunday after they were unable to contact her.
Inquiries have since established that Stephanie spoke with a friend by phone on Wednesday August 31 and may have been in the Terrigal area at the time. Police and family hold serious concerns for her welfare as she lives with a number of health conditions.
Stephanie is described as being of Caucasian appearance, about 160cm tall and of a thin build, and has sandy brown long coloured hair.
It is not known what she was last wearing.
She maybe driving a silver Hyundai i40 sedan bearing registration BU18VL or a black Holden Barina hatchback bearing registration CU28SX
Stephanie is known to frequent the Maitland, Terrigal and Wyong areas.
Anyone with information about Stephanie's whereabouts is urged to contact Gosford Police Station or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
