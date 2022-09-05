Pickers into Maitland A-grade netball grand final with 44-31 win against The George

The Maitland Pickers have booked the first spot in the Maitland A-grade netball grand final with a 44-31 victory against minor premiers The George in the qualifying final on Sunday.
The Pickers are joined by the winners in the other 26 qualifying finals played in testing wet and windy conditions after games were postponed on Saturday because of even worse weather.
Rain at times came in horizontal, which played havoc with shooting for goal and quick passing games.
The George came out firing and had the better of the first quarter, taking an 8-5 lead into the first break.
Some astute changes made by the Pickers in the second quarter and they won the second by two to cut the margin to 17-16 in the The George's favour at half-time.
The Pickers were able to force a couple of important turnovers in the third quarter and took a 27-24 lead into into the final term.
They stretched the lead with a dominant final quarter display to win 44-31.
The George will face old rival Hills Solicitors in next Saturday's preliminary final. All losing teams on Sunday get a second chance in preliminary finals.
A1: Maitland Pickers 44 def TNC The George 31
A2: MRBNC The Braddie 41 def The Quarry 36.
A3: Classy Comets 42 def EMNC Windsor Castle 25
A4: Golden Comets 33 def BDNC Miller Park Hotel Big Guns 14
B1: WRTNC West Thrills 39 def WRTNC Embers 21
B2: HVGS Venus 51 def Seaham Rycon Civil 36
B3: WRTNC Warriors 24 def WRTNC Devil Frogs 22
B4: MCS Belles 41 def RSL Queens 40
C1: BDNC Greta Workers Club Violet Fever 23 def Hills Storm 14
C2: Sparkling Verdelho 61 def The Cherry Bombs 32
Cadets Div 1: Majestic Movers 39 v MRBNC Rebels 22
Cadets Div 2: RSL Garnets 29 def MRBNC Iconic 20
Cadets Div 3: EMNC Sublime 32 def HVGS Atlanta 27
Cadets Div 4: MRBNC Thunder def by forfeit TNC Poison Ivy
Inter Div 1: Thunder Comets 29 def EMNC Brazen Stars 27
Inter Div 2: Seaham Shooters 30 def EMNC PLC Lightning 29
Inter Div 3: Seaham Starz 15 def HVGS Aerogirls 14
Inter Div 4: BDNC Blazers 19 def WRTNC Cherry Bombs 15
U12 Div 1: Majestic Mischief 31 def TNC Swifts 6
U12 Div 2: MCS Dolphins 28 def RSL Fever 22
U12 Div 3: MRBNC Stingers 21 def Seaham Super Shots 12
U11 Div 1: EMNC Dynamite def by forfeit Cosmic Comets
U11 Div 2: TNC Jaguars 11 def RSL Jewels 6
U11 Div 3: MCS Mockingjays 14 def MRBNC Scorpians 11
U10 Div 1: MRBNC The Saints def by forfeit Sky Gem Comets
U10 Div 2: BDNC Fury 14 def MRBNC Gems 9
U10 Div 3: MRBNC Panthers 8 def MCS Supernovas 4
