The Maitland Mercury
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Pickers into Maitland A-grade netball grand final with 44-31 win against The George

By Michael Hartshorn
Updated September 5 2022 - 5:20am, first published 4:32am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Maitland Pickers have advanced to the Maitland netball A-grade grand final with a 44-31 win against The George on Sunday. Picture supplied

The Maitland Pickers have booked the first spot in the Maitland A-grade netball grand final with a 44-31 victory against minor premiers The George in the qualifying final on Sunday.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.