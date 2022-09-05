Pickers fans urged to fill McDonald Jones Stadium with a sea of black and white

The Maitland Pickers are calling on fans to fill McDonald Jones Stadium with a sea of black and white for Sunday's Newcastle Rugby League grand final against Macquarie Scorpions.
"The boys will be coming out of the Southern end of McDonald Jones Stadium so let's create a sea of black and white by filling BAYS 55, 56, 57, 58, 59, 60 and the Southern Hill to cheer them on," the Pickers said in a post.
"It's our first Newcastle Rugby League Grand Final since 2011 so let's get there in numbers and cheer on our boys."
There is also a Pickers Grand Final Bus for fans leaving from the Club Maitland City, East Maitland and Thornton. Tickets are $45 with the price including grand final tickets. Bookings close at 5pm at Tuesday and can be made here.
The Pickers go into the grand final as favourites after beating Macquarie 42-14 in the qualifying final at Maitland, but the Scorpions showed they are made of stern stuff coming from behind to beat Cessnock 26-20 after trailing by eight points with 20 minutes to go.
Unfortunately, Maitland's reserve grade and under-19 teams were knocked out in Saturday's preliminary finals, as were the Pickers Ladies League Tag team who finished minor premiers.
The Pickers A-grade netball team won their way through to the grand final by beating The George 44-31 in Sunday's qualifying final.
Grand final tickets are on sale pre-game at Ticketmaster and can also be purchased on the day at the Ticketmaster. They are $20 for adults and $12.50 concession, children under-16 are free, but the must still get a ticket online or at the ground.
Kick off in the main game is at 3pm.
