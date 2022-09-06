BLAST FROM PAST: Maitland Pickers win back-to-back grand finals in 2010 and 2011

Were you there to see Mick Moran's miraculous field goal for the golden point win in the 2011 grand final against Western Suburbs and back-to-back titles?
Were you part of the 24-8 win against Cessnock as the Pickers marked their resurrection from footy oblivion after folding?
If you were, or you have only heard about it as part of Pickers folk lore, we have dug up photos from the archive from both games as we prepare for Maitland's assault on the 2022 Newcastle Rugby League grand final this Sunday against Macquarie Scorpions.
Only time will tell who will write themselves into the grand final history, but it will have to be a pretty big effort to outdo or even equal Moran's 35 metre field goal against a strong southerly at No.1 Sportsground in Newcastle on Sunday, September 18.
Ironically it was Moran's last action with the Pickers before he joined Macquarie in 2012.
We hope you enjoy some great memories and join us in our coverage as the Pickers aim to create a new page of club history by winning the 2022 Newcastle Rugby League premiership.
You can be part of our grand final coverage by sending us your photos from the "sea of black and white" at McDonald Jones Stadium on Sunday. Send them to michael.hartshorn@maitlandmercury.com.au or message the Maitland Mercury on Facebook.
