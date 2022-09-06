Woman missing from Lower Hunter located

A woman missing from the Lower Hunter Valley area has been found safe and well.
The 41-year-old was last seen in the Maitland area in late August 2022.
Officers from Brisbane Water Police District were notified of her disappearance by family members on Sunday, September 4, after they were unable to contact her.
Following inquiries, the woman was found safe and well at Darling Harbour about 4pm yesterday (Monday, September 5).
NSW Police thank everyone who shared their appeal.
