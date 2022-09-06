The Maitland Mercury
Home/News/Local News
Free

Woman missing from Lower Hunter located

Updated September 6 2022 - 12:56am, first published 12:27am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Woman missing from Lower Hunter located

A woman missing from the Lower Hunter Valley area has been found safe and well.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.