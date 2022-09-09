Old rivals The George face Hills Solicitors in preliminary final

Old rivals The George and Hills Solicitors, who played in four grand finals in a row from 2015-2018 for two titles each, headline this weekend's Maitland Netball Association preliminary finals on Saturday.
The George are calling on their second chance after losing last weekend's qualifying final 44-31 to the Maitland Pickers. Hills earned their place with a 42-31 win against Club Maitland City in the elimination final.
The losers from the qualifying finals play the elimination final winners in the preliminary final.
PRELIMINARY FINALS
A1: The George v Hills Solicitors
A2: The Quarry v WRTNC Lynx
A3: EMNC Windsor Castle v MRBNC Pivot
A4: BDNC Miller Park Hotel Big Guns v WRTNC Oddbods
B1: WRTNC Embers v Medowie Kaos
B2: Seaham Rycon Civil v PRNC Win or Booze
B3: WRTNC Devil Frogs v MCS Diamonds
B4: RSL Queens v Seaham GM Force
C1: Hills Storm v Drama Llamas
C2: The Cherry Bombs v MRBNC Castle
Cadets Div 1: MRBNC Rebels v BDNC Tillys Child Care Bombshells
Cadets Div 2: MRBNC Iconic v Majestic Majic
Cadets Div 3: HVGS Atlanta v MRBNC Nova
Cadets Div 4: TNC Poison Ivy v WRTNC Tremors
Inter Div 1: EMNC Brazen Stars v TNC Hot Shots
Inter Div 2: EMNC PLC Lightning v TNC Power
Inter Div 3: HVGS Aerogirls v EMNC Galaxy
Inter Div 4: WRTNC Cherry Bombs v MRBNC Cobras
U12 Div 1: TNC Swifts v Majestic Madness
U12 Div 2: RSL Fever v MRBNC Magic
U12 Div 3: Seaham Super Shots v BDNC Breakout
U11 Div 1: Cosmic Comets v BDNC Blossom Power
U11 Div 2: RSL Jewels v RSL Revolution
U11 Div 3: MMRBNC Scorpians v EMNC Ace Squad
U10 Div 1: Sky Gem Comets v Seaham Purple Rocket
U10 Div 2: MRBNC Gems v EMNC Sunflowers
U10 Div 3: MCS Supernovas v EMNC Buttercups
