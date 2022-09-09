The Maitland Mercury
Old rivals The George face Hills Solicitors in preliminary final

By Michael Hartshorn
Updated September 9 2022 - 11:27pm, first published 10:30pm
Hills Solicitors ran out 42-31 winners in the A-grade elimination final against Club Maitland City.. Picture supplied

Old rivals The George and Hills Solicitors, who played in four grand finals in a row from 2015-2018 for two titles each, headline this weekend's Maitland Netball Association preliminary finals on Saturday.

