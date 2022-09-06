The Maitland Mercury
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

UPDATED: Four hospitalised after three-car prang at Rutherford

Updated September 6 2022 - 5:02am, first published 2:58am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
UPDATED: Four hospitalised after three-car prang at Rutherford

An 80-year-old woman trapped in her vehicle after a three-car collision at Rutherford on Tuesday, was one of five people injured in the accident.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.