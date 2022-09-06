UPDATED: Four hospitalised after three-car prang at Rutherford

An 80-year-old woman trapped in her vehicle after a three-car collision at Rutherford on Tuesday, was one of five people injured in the accident.
NSW Ambulance reported transporting four people to hospital following the event - three patients were taken to John Hunter Hospital and one to the new Maitland Hospital.
The 80-year-old woman suffered chest injuries.
A second female patient aged in her 50s was suffering chest pain and a third female patient also suffered chest injuries.
Two other people suffered minor injuries, one was taken to hospital, the other treated by paramedics at the scene.
The accident caused traffic problems for about an hour at the intersection of the New England Highway and South Street at Rutherford.
Police, fire and ambulance officers were in attendance to render assistance and direct traffic shortly after the accident occurred about 12.30pm.
One eye witness said traffic was backed up westbound heading towards Rutherford and one lane closed.
"There was a police car sitting in the turning lane at the Rutherford pub - the accident was bad," the eye witness said.
"One woman was on a stretcher being treated by ambulance officers."
Traffic remained banked up at the scene at around 1.30pm but was expected to be cleared soon after with vehicles being towed away and firies cleaning the road.
