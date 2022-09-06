Jason Mackay scores Hunter double in Million Dollar Chase regional finals

Top Hunter Valley trainer Jason Mackay will look to get two more runners in Million Dollar Chase semi-finals after Zipping Maserati gave him a second qualifier with victory in the Maitland regional final.
Zipping Maserati lived up to his $1.60 price on Monday night, beginning well from box two before railing inside leader Vamoose and racing away to a two-length win.
Advertisement
William Dance's Ibrox Wildfire and Greta trainer Michelle Lill's Casual Glance filled the placings to also progress to semis at Wentworth Park on September 16.
The victory gave Zipping Maserati's Richmond Vale trainer the Hunter double in the regional finals after Fantastic Raven claimed The Gardens decider last month.
Victors in the eight semi-finals move through to the $1 million-to-the-winner final the following week.
Mackay was relieved to get Zipping Maserati through for another crack at the qualifiers. He was a head second in semis this year in the delayed 2021 series before winning the consolation final.
Zipping Maserati was fourth in the Grafton regional final but looked hard to beat at Maitland after an impressive heat win.
"He was in the final up at Grafton but he just got the start wrong there with the silent hare, and never got a look in," Mackay said.
"But his heat in this one at Maitland, he came out much better and went good, then last night, the same thing."
The last chance to make semis comes on Saturday night in five heats at Wentworth Park. Mackay has Impress Shades in box one in heat two and Fat Boy's Dream in box three of the fourth.
"The more you get in, the better, so we'll see how we go," Mackay said on Tuesday.
"Impress Shades came from a mile back last night [to finish fourth at Maitland] and Fat Boy's Dream goes good."
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.