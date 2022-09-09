Music, fashion, art, history - all in Maitland this weekend

THIS GOES WITH THAT
BROUGH HOUSE
Head to Brough House this Saturday and Sunday to see This Goes With That, the latest exhibition by the Australian Museum of Clothing and Textiles. Focusing on accessories through the ages, there will be a range of shoes, handbags, belts and suit buttons from the early 1900s.
FREE ART SUNDAY
MRAG
If you're looking for a free activity to keep the kids entertained, why not book them a spot at MRAG's Free Art Sunday. Designed for kids of all ages, and as a family you can all join in and get creative. Each activity takes around half an hour to complete. Visit www.mrag.org.au for information.
ORCHESTRA CONCERT
LARGS
This Sunday afternoon, the Largs School of Arts will host A Celebration of Music by the Maitland Musical Society Orchestra. The orchestra will perform favourites from musical theatre, traditional blockbuster movies, and more.
TREE PLANTING
CHISHOLM
Join Maitland City Council for a community planting day this Saturday at Watervale Circuit in Chisholm, from 9am to 12pm to celebrate Biodiversity Month. Tools are provided on the day, and all participants will be able to take some seedlings home. Come ready with enclosed shoes, a hat, your own pair of gloves, water, and sunscreen.
HERITAGE WALK
EAST MAITLAND
Immerse yourself in the history of the local area by completing the East Maitland Heritage Walk. With a total of 28 stops, the walk features buildings of stature like Maitland Gaol, East Maitland Court House, and sites associated with our convict history. Find a copy of the map at www.mymaitland.com.au/discover/heritage-walks.
Chloe Coleman is a journalist at the Maitland Mercury. She has been with The Mercury since 2021. Contact her on chloe.coleman@maitlandmercury.com.au.
