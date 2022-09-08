BRING IT ON: Maitland Pickers primed for battle in Newcastle RL grand final

It's been three years in the making and coach Matt Lantry says Maitland is primed to deliver the Pickers their first premiership since 2011 when they meet the Macquarie Scorpions in Sunday's Newcastle RL grand final at McDonald Jones Stadium.
"This will be really special, it has been three years in the making for us," Lantry said of the journey since he was appointed Pickers coach and assembled a team with some imported stars and a strong Maitland base to win the title.
"This group has been together for three years and the key driving factor is to win a Newcastle competition.
"2020 was really special to have that opportunity to go down and compete on a state level (President's Cup) and achieve what we did, but the one thing Maitland hasn't done for a while is win a local premiership.
"We get an opportunity this Sunday and we really look forward to the challenge it brings and the occasion."
The Pickers and Scorpions have already met three times this season. After losing by one point in round nine, Maitland has won the two most recent games including a 42-14 victory in a bruising major semi-final at Maitland Sportsground two weeks ago.
But against a team whose DNA is imprinted with grit, determination, toughness and fighting spirit, Pickers coach Matt Lantry is preparing his team for hard-fought encounter.
"We'll go with the same team that played here (Maitland) a fortnight ago," Lantry said
"I guess the one we've got to weigh up, which we will do later in the week, is do we go with an extra outside back or do we go with an extra forward. That will be between Harrison Spruce and Perry Le Brocque," Lantry said.
"The condition of the ground and a few factors like that will come into making the decision.
"They (Macquarie) have a unique DNA which every team aspires to get. A lot of teams talk about it, but don't actually have it. They are a gritty, tough team, they hang in the contest and keep fighting regardless.
"That has been evident in all their performances against us, but in particular on the weekend when they were 20-12 down and probably Cessnock had every opportunity to roll on with it. Macquarie hung tough and just found a way to win in the end."
Lantry said the Pickers had performed very well in the major semi-final win but needed to improve further to ensure victory on Sunday.
We would love nothing more than for the Maitland people to come down on Sunday at 3 o'clock and support the boys again and get them home.- Pickers coach Matt Lantry
"There's not a lot to change, but what we do well for periods we need to do for longer periods," he said.
"I thought against Macquarie that they had a lot of ball and possession in the first half and that's through us putting ourselves under too much pressure.
Lantry said the Pickers forwards had given their playmakers an excellent platform to work off and it showed with
"Our three starting middles and even out two edge backrowers helped lay a platform. I thought our bench has been enormous for us as well.
"Without that platform that's been laid it doesn't allow Brock (Lamb), Chad (O'Donnell) and Alex (Langbridge) to do their thing."
Lantry said the team was looking forward to playing in front of a big contingent of Maitland fans on Sunday and urged fans to be loud and proud as the support throughout the year had lifted the team.
"You could see that here in our semi-final against Macquarie, it was quite a vocal crowd and our biggest for the year," he said.
"To see so many Maitland people turn up and support us through the course of the year and the last three years has been a wonderful thing for us.
"We would love nothing more than for the Maitland people to come down on Sunday at 3 o'clock and support the boys again and get them home"
