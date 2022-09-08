The Maitland Mercury
Home/News/Local News

BRING IT ON: Maitland Pickers primed for battle in Newcastle RL grand final

By Michael Hartshorn
Updated September 8 2022 - 7:46am, first published 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Maitland Pickers vice-captain Sam Anderson got an early glimpse of McDonald Jones Stadium ahead of Sunday's Newcastle RL grand final. Picture by Simone De Peak.

It's been three years in the making and coach Matt Lantry says Maitland is primed to deliver the Pickers their first premiership since 2011 when they meet the Macquarie Scorpions in Sunday's Newcastle RL grand final at McDonald Jones Stadium.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.