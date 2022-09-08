From medical supplies and records to electric fence energisers and feed, Berry Park's donkey rescue lost just about everything in the July flood except their herd.
Now, Donkey Welfare With Heart (DWWH) is spending thousands of dollars every week on round bales to feed its beloved donkeys, and is in desperate need of a helping hand.
The volunteers are travelling to Singleton three times a week to buy round bales, because they have no where to store them if they were to buy more than a few at a time.
DWWH has been operating in the Maitland region since 1977, and currently has 264 donkeys across the main farm, intensive care unit and foster carers.
Founder Christine Berry OAM and her team of volunteers are doing everything they can to care for the herd, but without their supplies or dry shelter for storage, it's tough.
Their caravan, which was used to store medical supplies and records, as well as provide somewhere to sleep when staying overnight, looking after a sick donkey, went underwater in both the March and July floods and is now rotting.
It has also sunk into the ground, as the water swept it off its moorings - this is just one of the many maintenance issues DWWH needs help with.
Ms Berry said what they need is a maintenance person to help repair the sheds and dig out the sunken caravan.
"Donkey Welfare With Heart has a responsibility and duty of care to the volunteers, contributors and folk in the Maitland and wider Hunter community to be resilient and strong, and survive all the floods we've had in the past 18 months, the worst being the July 2022 flood," she said.
"But we do need help. We can't do it on our own yet. We're very strong, very resilient, very dedicated, but we just need help.
"We lost all our volunteer supplies, all our records, all our photo albums, everything; towels, sheets, aprons, you name it, we lost it all.
"Everything was under water for at least a month, and it's all irretrievably damaged and gone."
Committee member Tia Speirs said losing the medical supplies has meant they can't pick up when a donkey is sick as easily anymore.
"Even all the medical stuff for donkeys, if a donkey were to be sick we wouldn't know because our stethoscopes, our thermometers... everything we lost everything," she said.
"All of our brushes have rotted because they sat in water for so long."
Committee member Caylin King said the biggest expense at the moment is feed.
"Even though it looks green, there is no grass here," she said.
"The closest we can get it from, the suitable hay, is Singleton and we have to go up there three times a week to get round bales to feed all of our donkeys.
"All of our old donkeys every second day they get a bag of chaff and a bag of bran to feed them because there's just no suitable grazing for them. We have to keep them alive and going, and because it's been so cold for up until recently - thankfully, the weather's easing a bit - but they eat a lot more in winter to keep them warm."
Donkeys come to DWWH from a range of places, whether its outback farmers who took on a wild donkey and maybe shouldn't have, or from families selling their properties and no longer being able to care for them.
Not only does DWWH look after the donkeys, but they have a humanitarian function as well, giving their volunteers purpose in helping the animals.
To help DWWH, donations can be made on their website www.donkeywelfare.com.au/product/make-a-donation, which means the organisation can spend it on what it really needs.
Donations over $2 are tax deductible, and if you prefer to donate through cheque, cash or direct deposit, get in contact with Christine Berry on 0497 580 598.
Any strong handy-people or maintenance experts who are able to volunteer some time repairing sheds or moving the caravan should also get in contact with Ms Berry on that number.
Chloe Coleman is a journalist at the Maitland Mercury. She has been with The Mercury since 2021. Contact her on chloe.coleman@maitlandmercury.com.au.
